Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) to Hold

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Integra Resources stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integra Resources stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

