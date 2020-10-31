Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Sell

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.74, a P/E/G ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.48. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 169.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,495,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 1,570,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Livent by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 668,941 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Livent by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,365,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 637,132 shares during the period.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

