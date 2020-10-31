Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Hold

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

