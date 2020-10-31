Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Hold

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

OCUL stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 59.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

