Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. Global presence exposes the company to unfavorable foreign currency movements, which has been impacting its top-line growth. Partly due to these negatives, shares of Xerox have declined significantly over the past year. However, the company’s bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. Xerox's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $456,687.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

