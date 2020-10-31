Zacks Investment Research Lowers 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.40 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems is ailing from weakness in manufacturing activity and industrial production, which is resulting in an overall fall in customer demand, thereby affecting the company’s overall business. In addition, prevalent headwinds due to coronavirus-led global production and supply chain disruptions and shut down of on-demand operations in Brazil are eroding overall revenues. Declining gross margin due to unfavorable sales mix and increased investment is a major concern. 3D System shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, the company’s efforts to simplify cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost its margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of exiting from the entertainment business will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable businesses.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.49.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,260 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

