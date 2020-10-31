Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

