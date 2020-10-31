Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

ACBI opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $299.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 90,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

