Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.76.

BYND opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.24. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $18,463,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

