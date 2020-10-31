Zacks Investment Research Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

