Zacks Investment Research Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Sell

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of PSN opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Parsons has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsons news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,423,000 after buying an additional 358,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Parsons by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 40.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,643 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 1.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 59.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after acquiring an additional 315,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

