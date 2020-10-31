Zacks Investment Research Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get StoneCo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora cut StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $60.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in StoneCo by 410.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.