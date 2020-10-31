Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

