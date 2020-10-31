Zacks Investment Research Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $209.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisign reported impressive third-quarter 2020 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 163.7 million .com. and .net domain name registrations were up 4% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern. Notably, its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Separately, BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $125,333.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,173.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $1,230,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,461 shares in the company, valued at $177,497,396.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

