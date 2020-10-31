Zacks Investment Research Lowers Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

