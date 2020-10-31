Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $776.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2072 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 15.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

