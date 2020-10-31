Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) to “Buy”

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LKFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 493.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,055,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 877,445 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 188,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

