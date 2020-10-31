Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Hold

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of STBA opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $41.53.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

