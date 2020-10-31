Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Lowered by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $283.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total transaction of $1,582,672.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

