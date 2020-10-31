Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Short Interest Update

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zoom Telephonics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.21. Zoom Telephonics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

