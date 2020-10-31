zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €140.13 ($164.85).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get zooplus AG (ZO1.F) alerts:

ZO1 stock opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €145.25 and its 200-day moving average is €141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. The company has a market cap of $986.59 million and a P/E ratio of 364.80. zooplus AG has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a twelve month high of €168.00 ($197.65).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.