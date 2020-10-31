Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading 12.6% Higher

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 4,383,363 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 3,762,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zosano Pharma stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 437.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.18% of Zosano Pharma worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

