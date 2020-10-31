Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZVO opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.57. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

In other Zovio news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $81,919.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,855 shares in the company, valued at $80,322.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Zovio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zovio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

