Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Zynex has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynex by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zynex by 26.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Zynex by 57.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

