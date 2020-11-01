$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CVBF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

