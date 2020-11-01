-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.28). Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 173.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.67. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.