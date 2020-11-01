-$0.48 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.28). Kohl’s reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Kohl’s by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Kohl’s by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,200,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

