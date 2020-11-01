0xcert (ZXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68,092.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. 0xcert has a market cap of $987,354.53 and $68,092.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00030340 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.59 or 0.03794725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00026626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00208967 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

