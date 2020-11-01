$17.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.29 billion and the lowest is $17.71 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $72.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $71.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.32 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

