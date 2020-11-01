17,799 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $151.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

