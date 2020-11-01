$2.06 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $145.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.