22,980 Shares in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. AXA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 629,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 193,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Iron Mountain by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.