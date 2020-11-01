$231.69 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report $231.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.80 million and the lowest is $221.80 million. Gentherm reported sales of $230.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $826.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $844.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $970.11 million, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THRM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 187.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 33.0% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

