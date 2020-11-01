3,660 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,765,000 after purchasing an additional 596,683 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Dollar General by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 516,031 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after purchasing an additional 502,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Dollar General by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,544,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $208.71 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

