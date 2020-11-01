$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.20 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $4.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

