4,170 Shares in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 1,105.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA BNO opened at $9.48 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.