8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.55.

8X8 stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.77%. Analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $67,790.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $134,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in 8X8 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

