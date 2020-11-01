A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.87. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.95-1.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.