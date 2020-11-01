Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.08 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00003695 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00030330 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.46 or 0.03859712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00026654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00210653 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

GHST is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 23,799,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,799,082 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

