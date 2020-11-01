AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKFRY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AB SKF (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.