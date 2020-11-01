Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.85. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,505 shares of company stock valued at $438,232 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,719,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,363,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,616,000 after purchasing an additional 154,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Acacia Communications by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 824,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after purchasing an additional 385,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Acacia Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Acacia Communications by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

