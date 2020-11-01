ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $394,625.00 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACAD stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.