Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives $50.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.23. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,641,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 1,600 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $59,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,779 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,060. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,304.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 106.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 240,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

