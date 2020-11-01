Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADYEN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

