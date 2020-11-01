Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,688.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,847.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,506.92. Adyen has a one year low of $688.00 and a one year high of $2,076.16.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

