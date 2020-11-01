Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.79. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 12.16%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP David Fucci sold 18,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $34,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,142.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,066 shares of company stock valued at $117,552. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

