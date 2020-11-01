Aeron Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Aeron has a market cap of $387,116.07 and approximately $26,255.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

