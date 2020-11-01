Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,593 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.