Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
AGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.
Agenus stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.98. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,471 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,722,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,593 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 112,968 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
