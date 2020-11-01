Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $446.03

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $446.03 and traded as high as $447.80. Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) shares last traded at $441.40, with a volume of 441,110 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 446.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.94 million and a PE ratio of -19.71.

In other Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) news, insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £70,149.82 ($91,651.19).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

