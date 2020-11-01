Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Craig Hallum

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities upgraded Agilysys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $638.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Agilysys by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agilysys by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

